Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

