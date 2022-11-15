Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
