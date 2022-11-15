Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

