Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHWY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 25.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 220.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
