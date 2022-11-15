Chevron Co. (CVX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $17.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

CVX opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.55 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 944,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 9,133.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 481,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 476,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,385,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.