Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Stock Position Raised by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,952,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,483 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,356,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,251,000 after purchasing an additional 858,309 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 612,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 273,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CHKEZ traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.02. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,944. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.