Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $276,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.91. 56,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,148. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

