Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 266,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 753,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 372.80% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757,372 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

