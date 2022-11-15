Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 266,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 753,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 372.80% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757,372 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

