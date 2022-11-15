Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

Chart Industries stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,836. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

