Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
Chart Industries stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,836. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.