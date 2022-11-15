Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,836. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.