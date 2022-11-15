ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.82

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 15166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

