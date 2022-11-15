Chain Price Hits $0.0495 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Chain has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $15.61 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

