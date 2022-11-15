Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Century Communities makes up 3.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Century Communities worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Century Communities by 90.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Century Communities by 28.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 15.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:CCS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,893. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

