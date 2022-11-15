Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

CGAU stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 165.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

