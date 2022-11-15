CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $29.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 98.0% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $14,120,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

