CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

CNP stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

