Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $98,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 30.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.