Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of CVE opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

