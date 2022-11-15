Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,663 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $6.00.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $504.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.5276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $321,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

