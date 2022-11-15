CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $110.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. Research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

