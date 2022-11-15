Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

