Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,192.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGJTF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Price Performance

CGJTF traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $153.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.