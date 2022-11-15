Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $21,338,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $20,887,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 85.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 364,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $9,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

