Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 525,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,954.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 299,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 284,588 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 11.0 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 2,989,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,172,980. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

