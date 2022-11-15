Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 350,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 616.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 818,522 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.31. 241,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

