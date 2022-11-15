Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 290,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Olin by 5,692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,426. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

