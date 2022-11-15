Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. 717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,476. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James G. Morris bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 10,150 shares of company stock valued at $80,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.