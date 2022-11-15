Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $19.09

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $18.02. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 24,621 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 109.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 213,942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

