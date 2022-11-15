Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.81 and last traded at $107.39. 42,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,825,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 832.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 277,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 248,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

