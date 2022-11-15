Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $82,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.