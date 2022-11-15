Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 781 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,210,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 236,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,056. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.