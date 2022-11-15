Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $43,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 576,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after purchasing an additional 848,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 346,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

