Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 24,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.