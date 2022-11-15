Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. 940,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

