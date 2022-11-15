Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.15. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.43. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

