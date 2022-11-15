Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 279.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $155.40. The company had a trading volume of 157,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.