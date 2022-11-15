Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SLV stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. 1,689,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,894,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

