Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,855 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 340,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.