Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Target Price to C$15.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

NOPMF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 75,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

