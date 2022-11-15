Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

PAZRF stock remained flat at $2.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

