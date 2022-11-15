Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
PAZRF stock remained flat at $2.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.
About Plaza Retail REIT
