Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $5.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Nerdy Trading Down 8.5 %

NRDY stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,247,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,247,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

