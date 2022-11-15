Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) PT Lowered to $4.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Canaan Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Canaan has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a net margin of 41.75% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $246.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canaan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canaan Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,436,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 954,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 324,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canaan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 233,129 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.