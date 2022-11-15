Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) PT Lowered to $4.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.
Canaan Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Canaan has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a net margin of 41.75% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $246.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canaan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
