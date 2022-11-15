Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

