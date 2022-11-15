Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Invests $4.38 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,622.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.31. 55,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,515. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

