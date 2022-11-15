Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks
In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Stock Up 2.4 %
CMBM opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $617.09 million, a PE ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.