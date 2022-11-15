Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,881 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 541,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 144,389 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $617.09 million, a PE ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

