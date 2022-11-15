California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,993 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,993 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of Incyte worth $102,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 22.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Incyte Stock Down 0.6 %

Incyte Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

