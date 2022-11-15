California Public Employees Retirement System Has $88.95 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.74% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $88,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

