California Public Employees Retirement System Has $102.03 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $102,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

