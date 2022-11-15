California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,795 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Marvell Technology worth $71,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

