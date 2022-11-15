California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of IQVIA worth $80,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

NYSE IQV opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

