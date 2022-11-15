California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $73,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 160.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,513.12 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,548.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,464.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

