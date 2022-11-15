Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Darren John Hall Purchases 25,000 Shares

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,685,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,382,391.26.

Darren John Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Darren John Hall sold 73 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$64.24.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Stories

